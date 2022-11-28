Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet Tracker for a traffic violation on State Route 66 in Clarion Township, around 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, November 27.

Police say a pursuit ensued until the vehicle crashed on Magness Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to police, a known 18-year-old New Bethlehem male was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

Two additional occupants–a 19-year-old Hawthorn male and a 17-year-old New Bethlehem male–were transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment, police say.

The teens’ names were not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name(s) of the occupants(s) of the vehicle will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.