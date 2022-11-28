 

Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66

Monday, November 28, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

life-flight-nightMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet Tracker for a traffic violation on State Route 66 in Clarion Township, around 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, November 27.

Police say a pursuit ensued until the vehicle crashed on Magness Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to police, a known 18-year-old New Bethlehem male was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

Two additional occupants–a 19-year-old Hawthorn male and a 17-year-old New Bethlehem male–were transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment, police say.

The teens’ names were not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name(s) of the occupants(s) of the vehicle will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


