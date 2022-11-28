 

Pickup Slams into Back of Vehicle on Route 66

Monday, November 28, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-windowFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to a rear-end crash on State Route 66 on Saturday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this collision happened around 6:46 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, on State Route 66, near Arnold Avenue, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2011 Ford Focus operated by 32-year-old Craig W. Bierley, of Erie, was traveling north when it activated its left turn signal to turn onto Arnold Avenue. The Ford Focus was struck from behind by a 2019 Ram truck driven by 19-year-old Nolan M. Albaugh, of Sheffield, which was traveling north behind the Ford.

Both drivers were using seat belts and were not injured.

Bierley’s passenger—an 11-year-old Erie male—reported a headache after the crash. He was using a seat belt; however, he was not transported by EMS from the scene.

According to police, Albaugh was cited for Following Too Closely,


