Nicholas M. Amore, 69, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 at the Collins Hospice House in Franklin.

Born Aug. 24, 1953 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Albert S. & Mary V. McGurn Amore.

Nick attended St. Stephen’s School and was a graduate of Venango Christian High School.

He worked as an RSA at Polk Center for 35 years.

He was an avid golfer and belonged to leagues at Wenango and Hunters Station and enjoyed golfing at Cross Creek.

Nick also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He attended St. Stephen’s Church part of St. Joseph Parish.

Nick is survived by his two sisters and two brothers: A. Joseph Amore & his wife Mary R. of Beaver Falls, William T. Amore & his wife Robin of Titusville, Katherine M. Drelick & her husband Mark of Oil City, Susan C. Amore of State College; two nieces: Paula J. Drelick, Isabella R. Amore; and a nephew: Joseph R. Drelick & his wife Bethany.

Friends will be received from 4PM-7PM Tuesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in St. Stephen’s Church with Fr. John Miller presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Collins House for their compassionate care.

Memorials may be made to Venango VNA Foundation-Collins Hospice House

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

