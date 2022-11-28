Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322.

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.

Police say a 2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek driven by 33-year-old Nicholas A. Rex, of Oil City, was traveling west when the vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel and left the north side of the roadway. The SUV overturned and came to final rest on its driver’s side, against a tree.

Rex was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Rex was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.