 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Searching for Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Victim With Shotgun in Crawford County

Monday, November 28, 2022 @ 02:11 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-IagL6j5OuMyDnImb (1)CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are searching for a Tionesta man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Crawford County on November 19.

(Photos courtesy of PA Crime Watch.)

According to Corry-based State Police, troopers are searching for 29-year-old Matthew James Divido, of Tionesta, who was involved in a shooting around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, in the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department parking lot in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County.

Police say the victim encountered Divido, who he knew. After a brief argument, Divido shot the victim in the right thigh area with a 20-gauge shotgun.

Divido then fled the scene in a white 2009 Ford Escape, traveling west towards State Route 408.

The victim was taken to UPMC Titusville by a private vehicle. He was then transported to UPMC Hamot for treatment of injuries and later released.

According to PA Crime Watch, the suspect vehicle has since been located and seized.

Divido should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to court documents, Divido faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes BI with Deadly Weapon, Felony 2
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2
– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact Trooper Black, PSP, Corry Station, at 814-663-2043 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

Screenshot at Nov 28 14-33-46

Screenshot at Nov 28 14-34-04

Screenshot at Nov 28 14-34-21


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.