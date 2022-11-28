Police Searching for Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Victim With Shotgun in Crawford County

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are searching for a Tionesta man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Crawford County on November 19.

(Photos courtesy of PA Crime Watch.)

According to Corry-based State Police, troopers are searching for 29-year-old Matthew James Divido, of Tionesta, who was involved in a shooting around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, in the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department parking lot in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County.

Police say the victim encountered Divido, who he knew. After a brief argument, Divido shot the victim in the right thigh area with a 20-gauge shotgun.

Divido then fled the scene in a white 2009 Ford Escape, traveling west towards State Route 408.

The victim was taken to UPMC Titusville by a private vehicle. He was then transported to UPMC Hamot for treatment of injuries and later released.

According to PA Crime Watch, the suspect vehicle has since been located and seized.

Divido should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to court documents, Divido faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes BI with Deadly Weapon, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact Trooper Black, PSP, Corry Station, at 814-663-2043 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

