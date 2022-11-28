Robert F. Posego, 85, formerly of Lakewood, NY, passed away at 3:43 A.M. on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.

Born in Union Twp., Washington County, he was the son of the late John and Mary Malinchak Posego.

Bob Proudly served his country in The United States Army.

Surviving are two sons, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren.

There will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

