Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: All-You-Can-Eat Seafood Buffet at Wanango Country Club Set for December 23

Monday, November 28, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

pexels-naim-benjelloun-2291367 (1)RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Come out to Wanango Country Club for an All-You-Can-Eat Seafood buffet on Friday, December 23rd.

Wanango Country club will be hosting a seafood buffet on Friday, December 23, from 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m.

The buffet is open to the public and reservations are required.

The cost is $65.00 per adult and $35.00 per child, plus tax.

Buffet Items include:
– Broiled Lemon Pepper Haddock
– Peel & Eat Shrimp
– Clam & Mussels Fra Diavolo
– Bacon Wrapped Scallops
– Fried Calamari
– Crab Legs
– Oysters on the Half Shell
– Lobster Bisque
– Prime Rib Carving Station
– Pecan Crusted Atlantic Salmon with Raspberry Sauce
– Linguini with Clam Sauce
– Shrimp Fried Rice
– Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
– Oven Roasted Potatoes
– Vegetable Medley
– Assorted Salads & Desserts

Reservations Required.

Please call 814-676-8133 and select option #2 to make reservations.

wanango dining


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
