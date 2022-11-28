SPONSORED: All-You-Can-Eat Seafood Buffet at Wanango Country Club Set for December 23
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Come out to Wanango Country Club for an All-You-Can-Eat Seafood buffet on Friday, December 23rd.
Wanango Country club will be hosting a seafood buffet on Friday, December 23, from 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m.
The buffet is open to the public and reservations are required.
The cost is $65.00 per adult and $35.00 per child, plus tax.
Buffet Items include:
– Broiled Lemon Pepper Haddock
– Peel & Eat Shrimp
– Clam & Mussels Fra Diavolo
– Bacon Wrapped Scallops
– Fried Calamari
– Crab Legs
– Oysters on the Half Shell
– Lobster Bisque
– Prime Rib Carving Station
– Pecan Crusted Atlantic Salmon with Raspberry Sauce
– Linguini with Clam Sauce
– Shrimp Fried Rice
– Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
– Oven Roasted Potatoes
– Vegetable Medley
– Assorted Salads & Desserts
Reservations Required.
Please call 814-676-8133 and select option #2 to make reservations.
