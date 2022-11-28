AICDAC Encourages Safe Storage & Disposal of Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medication
CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – Too often, unused prescription and over the counter (OTC) medications find their way into the wrong hands which can be dangerous and often tragic.
Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment. According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.3 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
Families can take proper steps to make sure all households medicines are safely secured.
All medications should be stored up and away, out of sight and reach after every use in a high cabinet or drawer where children cannot see it or touch it. Keep medicine in its original child-resistant packaging and labeling. If you or another family member choose to use a pill organizer to help manage taking medicine, make sure you always store it up and away, and out of sight and reach of children. Instead of keeping medicine handy, or leaving medications sit out, use safe reminder tools to help you remember when to take the medicine and give doses. For example, set an alarm on a watch or cell phone, write a note, or combine taking daily medicines with a daily task like brushing your teeth. Lastly, enter the Poison Help number, 1-800-222-1222, into your phone and post it visibly at home. Having the number handy, even if you think it’s easy to look up, is an easy way to protect kids and be ready for an emergency.
So how do you safely dispose of expired or unwanted medications?
There are 4 permanent medication take-back boxes located throughout Clarion County for the public. The boxes will provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction.
Controlled, non-controlled, and over-the-counter medications will be accepted in the form of capsule, pill, tablet, liquid, or cream. Sharps and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens.
Participants are encouraged to remove or scratch out any personal information from bottles or packages that contain pills/capsules and liquids and place the bottles or packages into the disposal box. This take-back program is anonymous, and all efforts should be made to protect the anonymity of individuals disposing of medications. No questions or requests for identification will be made by law enforcement personnel present.
Please call Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission at 814-226-6350 for further questions, or visit the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) website, www.deatakeback.com.
Clarion County Medication Take-Back Box Locations: Open 24/7
Clarion Borough PD
1400 E. Main Street
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9140
Knox Borough PD
620 S. Main Street
Knox, PA 16232
814-797-1100
New Bethlehem PD
220 Broad St.
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
814-275-1180
Pennsylvania State Police
209 Commerce Rd.
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-1710
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, help is available, and recovery is possible by calling 814-226-6350. Free Narcan kits are also available. Services are free and confidential.
For more information visit: www.aicdac.org
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.