State Police Calls: Local Business Owner Stops Fraudulent Credit Card Transaction

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Business Owner Stops Fraudulent Transaction in Limestone Township

PSP Clarion investigated an incident in which a local business’s credit card information was obtained fraudulently.

According to a release issued on Monday, November 28, the incident occurred around 8:28 p.m. on Monday, November 21, near Olean Trail in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unidentified entity gained access to the credit card and purchased items from Zorrow.com.

The business owner was able to stop this transaction and cancel the credit card, according to police.

The victim is a 50-year-old Mayport woman.

Area Man Suspected of DUI in Limestone Township

According to a release issued on Monday, November 28, a known 39-year-old Big Run man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol as a result of a traffic stop.

Police say the suspect’s 2016 Honda Odyssey was stopped in the 7600 block of State Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, around 9:26 p.m. on September 10.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.