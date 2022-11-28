Tentative 2023 Clarion County Budget Projected With No Tax Increases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County real estate taxes will stay the same as they have since 2012, according to the tentative 2023 budget passed last week by Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley.

The projected $20,419,810.00 2023 budget includes real estate taxes of 20.5 mills, debt service tax of one mill, and a county per capita tax rate of $5.00.

The preliminary budget is available for public inspection at the county administrative building at 330 Main St. in Clarion and on the county website at www.co.clarion.pa.us.

Or, click here: Clarion County Proposed 2023 Budget.

Final approval by the commissioners will likely be held on Wednesday, December 27, at 10:00 a.m. in a public meeting in the Clarion County Administration Building’s first-floor conference room.

The administration building is located at 330 Main Street in Clarion, Pa.

Along with total budgeted revenues of $19,498,995.00, an unrestricted funds balance of $850,000.00, and a debt service reserve account of $70,815.00 provides the revenue for the $20,419,810.00 budget.

“Whenever we talk about our budget this year is at $20,419,000, some of that is the ‘in-and-out’ or pass-through grants. (For example,) a $900,000.00 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant will aid (in) the renovation of the courthouse basement,” Rose Logue, County Budget Director explained.

“If you take those (pass-through grants) out, we’re really at $16.2 million.”

Logue emphasized that “the biggest thing is there is no tax increase, and that’s good.”

“We’ll use $850,000.00 of a $10 million unrestricted fund balance to balance the budget. For this year, we had a $650,000.00 balance put in, and we’re going to just use about half of that based on projections on expenses and revenues.”

According to Logue, one of the biggest highlights in revenue was that real estate tax revenue went up about $87,000.00.

The county also gets an election integrity grant of $120,000.00.

“That (the election integrity grant) is an annual grant given to Clarion,” Tharan said. “The results of the mail-in votes for the election came through a lot faster than anticipated, and that was just a commitment from the state to give money out to the counties that signed on for it. They had to start counting and keep counting until it was done. The revenue helps offset the cost of our election and voter registration offices.

“On the expense side, the biggest increase is always health insurance, and it went up about seven to eight percent which was about $126,000.00.”

Tharan added that the county did have some savings and expenses in regard to Tyler Technology.

“We’re not using that (Tyler Technology) anymore because we moved to reassessment technology.

“Our property liability insurance went up, and then raises and resettled all union labor contracts, and three percent increases for all non-union employees are all reflected in the proposed budget.”

According to Tharan, Clarion County’s budget development tends to figure low on revenue and high on expenses.

In other business, commissioners:

• Approved a Letter of Support for Clarion Hospital’s HRSA (Health Resources and Services Administration) grant.

• Approved a contract with Ameriprise Financial to provide consulting services. Cost: $3,000.00.

• Approved the reappointment of Nancy M. Kadunce as Farmer Director. Term: 1/1/2023 to 12/31/2026.

• Approved the appointment of Nelson Smith as Farmer Director to the Conservation District. Term: 1/1/2023 to 12/31/2026.

• Approved a contract with Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling for the 2023 Recycling Program.

Personnel Items Approved:

• Veteran Affairs. New Hire. Rodney Sherman to fill the vacant position of Deputy Director of Veteran Affairs. Full-Time. Non-Exempt/Non-Union Pay Grade 4. Starting Rate: $17.90. Effective: 12/12/2022.

• Public Defender. Rate Adjustment. Jacob Roberts to receive a rate increase. Full-Time. Exempt/Non-Union Pay Grade 5. Annual Salary: $82,866.20. Effective: 11/3/2022.

