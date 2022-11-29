Additional Details Released on Theft of Vehicle on Lawsonham Road

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have been released regarding the theft of a vehicle on Lawsonham Road last Wednesday morning.

Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 24-year-old Juan Brito-Maton, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Wednesday, November 23:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3

According to a criminal complaint, police conducted an interview on Wednesday, November 23, with the victim and vehicle owner in this case.

The known victim related that her grandson had permission to use her vehicle, a 2001 Toyota Highlander. Her grandson sent a text to the victim around 4:12 p.m. on November 23 stating that the car was stolen from a parking lot at a restaurant on Lawsonham Road, and it needs to be reported, the complaint states.

The victim did not acknowledge or answer the text until she woke on November 23—after the vehicle was involved in a separate incident, the complaint indicates.

The victim’s grandson told police that at no time did he give Juan Brito-Maton permission to operate or take the vehicle, the complaint notes.

The grandson further explained that he was going to give Brito-Maton a ride to Marienville and started the vehicle. He then went back inside to use the restroom and get a drink, and when he returned outside, the vehicle was gone, according to the complaint.

PSP Clarion Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the subject vehicle along State Route 68, near Rimersburg Borough, in Toby Township, Clarion County, on November 23, around 4:11 a.m. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was Juan Brito-Maton, the complaint states.

Brito-Maton was arraigned at 1:32 p.m. on November 23 in front of Judge Miller.

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 13, at 10:45 a.m., with Judge Miller presiding.

