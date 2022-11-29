7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayMostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
TonightShowers, mainly after 3am. Low around 38. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
WednesdayRain showers before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Temperature rising to near 50 by 10am, then falling to around 36 during the remainder of the day. South wind 13 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
ThursdayA slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 21.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Friday NightA chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday NightA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
MondayRain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
