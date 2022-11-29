Area National Guard Members Win Scholarships

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation (PNGF) has announced the 2022 recipients of their PNGF Scholarships.

(Pictured above: SrA Blaze G Welpott of DuBois receives $1,500 scholarship.)

Every year, the PNGF Scholarship Committee Awards grants single-year scholarships to Guard members currently enrolled in post-secondary education through an application process open through August 31.

The winners were announced at the annual dinner of the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations.

The scholarships are intended to help cover tuition for the spring semester.

PNGF Scholarship panel awards scholarships based on Grade Point Average; Remaining Service Obligation; Community Involvement through school, church, or community organizations; Guard member free of adverse personnel actions; and an essay evaluated on Appearance; Personal Attributes and unique contributions to include what they plan to do with the degree; Values and Resilience; the ability to overcome obstacles in life and unique challenges or goals; and Guard Integration or how the degree will make the soldier a better guard member and their potential to continue their National Guard Career.

The 2022 recipients are current members of the Pennsylvania Army and Air National Guard.

PFC Gabriel M Willig, Lancaster 2-112 Infantry – $2,000 Scholarship

SrA Blaze G Welpott, DuBois – 193rd Air Operations Group $1,500 Scholarship

SPC Rahmon T. Adeshokan, Norristown – HHC 337th Engineer Bn, $1,500 Scholarship

PFC Makayla E. Decker, Dillsburg – HHD 228th Transportation Bn, $1,000 Scholarship

PFC Sydni C. Sossong, Portage – 121 Transportation Company $1,000 Scholarship

SPC Elphas K. Bubi, Philadelphia, PA- 3622 Maintenance Support Company $500 Scholarship

SGT/CDT Jenny L. Kelly, 252 Engineer Company Duncansville, $1,000 Scholarship

SPC Marcus L. Gramling, Marcus E, HSC 628 ASB Lancaster – $5,00 Scholarship

A1C Tyler J Koser, 201 st Red Horse Supply Squadron Shippensburg – $500 Scholarship

SPC Joseph M Kramer HHC 2-112 Infantry Beaver Springs – $500 Scholarship

