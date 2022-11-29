 

Area Teen’s Car Crashes into Fence Along Greenville Pike

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in cityCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash that occurred along Greenville Pike in Clarion Township.

According to PSP Clarion, the accident happened around 12:21 a.m. on Sunday, November 20.

A 1998 Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Randall S. Gilbert, of Tionesta, was traveling north when the car exited the right side of the roadway and struck a fence, according to police.

Gilbert was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Gilbert was charged with a traffic violation.


