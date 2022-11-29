BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26.

Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.

Harrigan is 5’4″ tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, has blonde hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing light purple sweatpants and a light colored sweatshirt.

It is believed that she ran away from her Applewood Valley home on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 24).

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Harrigan is asked to call 9-1-1 or PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.