BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 @ 03:11 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

paige-mainCLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26.

Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.

Screenshot at Nov 29 15-18-22 (1)

Harrigan is 5’4″ tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, has blonde hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing light purple sweatpants and a light colored sweatshirt.

It is believed that she ran away from her Applewood Valley home on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 24).

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Harrigan is asked to call 9-1-1 or PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

