Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Butter Toffee

Ingredients

2 cups unblanched whole almonds

11 ounces milk chocolate, chopped



1 cup butter, cubed1 cup sugar3 tablespoons cold water

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a shallow baking pan, toast almonds until golden brown, 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cool. Pulse chocolate in a food processor until finely ground (do not overprocess); transfer to a bowl. Pulse almonds in the food processor until coarsely chopped. Sprinkle 1 cup of almonds over the bottom of a greased 15x10x1-in. pan. Sprinkle with 1 cup of chocolate.

-In a heavy saucepan, combine butter, sugar, and water. Cook over medium heat until a candy thermometer reads 290° (soft-crack stage), stirring occasionally.

-Immediately pour mixture over almonds and chocolate in pan. Sprinkle with remaining chocolate and almonds. Refrigerate until set; break into pieces.

