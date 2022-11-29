Clarion Hospital Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported seven new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update November 28, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/27/2022: 26,459

Test obtained at CH: 19,362

Positives: 5,534

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/21/2022: 120,699

Tests obtained at BMH: 31,181

Positives: 19,990

Hospital Inpatients as of 11/28/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 5 patients. 0 suspected. 5 confirmed. 0 ICU.

DOH Reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 11/14/2022 and 1 death on 11/15/2022.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

