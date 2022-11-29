Danny L. Amon, 83, of Franklin, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on November 26, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.

He was born on January 14, 1939, to the late Harold and Vera Lynn Amon who raised him and his sister in Raymilton, PA.

Danny attended a one-room schoolhouse in Raymilton, and then went to attend Franklin High School until he left to join the United States Army.

He attended basic training at Fort Knox, KY and went on to graduate from Military Police Training at Fort Gordon, GA.

Danny returned to complete his high school education by graduating with the Franklin High School Class of 1958.

He continued his education at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh where he earned a degree.

Danny married the love of his life, the former Margaret “Avis” Owens, on March 31, 1961.

Danny was employed at WTAP in Parkserburg, WV where he created and designed their technical illustrations.

After returning to Franklin, Danny worked at CPT as a Graphic Illustrator, Joy Manufacturing, Story & Clark Piano, Buyer’s Fair, and finally retired from Bower Industries as a machinist in 2005.

Danny loved music and was an accomplished singer and guitarist.

He was a member f the Venango County Barbertones and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church choir for almost 40 years.

He loved playing the guitar and singing at any opportunity.

Danny’s artistic abilities were evident throughout our community.

You will find it in the Miller Sibley signage, Drake Well plate memorabilia, Lernerville Speedway and at local churches.

Danny shared over fifty years of marriage with his supportive wife Avis.

He was exceedingly proud of his three children who will cherish his memory along with Avis. His son: Retired Lt. Col. Douglas L. Amon (Sara) of Springfield, VA; his daughters: Joyce Bower (Curt), of Franklin, PA and Mary Ann Brunton (Dan), of Slippery Rock, PA.

He was lucky to be called “Papa” by his grandchildren Emily Amon, Rachel Amon, Michael Bower (and his fiance Caia Magee), Matthew Bower, Tucker Brunton and Molly Brunton.

His memory will also be cherished by his sister Patty Kline of Shippenville, PA and many nieces and nephews who survive.

Friends and family are welcomed to join in a brief memorial service with Avis and her family at The Caring Place, 103 N 13th St., Franklin on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11:00 am. Please use The Caring Place’s front entrance to the chapel.

The family would like to extend their deepest thanks and gratitude to the amazing extended family of caregivers at Sugar Creek Station.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Danny’s memory to Sugar Creek Station Auxiliary and First Presbyterian Church of Franklin:

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin, PA.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Danny’s book of memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

