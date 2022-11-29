Joanne Louise (Minich) Warner passed away peacefully on 11/20/2022 in Centennial, Colorado, surrounded by family.

She was born on May 3, 1927 on her family’s dairy farm outside of New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and was soon joined by brother, (Chester) Grant Minich, and sister Shirley (Minich) Funk.

The three attended a one-room schoolhouse until they matriculated to Clarion Limestone High School.

Joanne was the first of her family to attend college.

She enrolled in the Home Economics department at Indiana State Teachers’ College (now Indiana University of Pennsylvania) and graduated with her teaching degree in 1949.

Over the years, Joanne taught many different groups of students, finally retiring in 1992 from Waukegan East High School as the coordinator of the Child Development program.

During her first teaching assignment in Indiana, PA, Joanne met and fell in love with John Willits Warner, Jr. They married in 1951 and relocated to Duluth, Minnesota, Cleveland, Ohio, and Waukegan, Illinois through Jack’s job assignments with US Steel.

In 1957, they decided to make Waukegan their family home.

Joanne loved to play bridge, to golf, to bowl, and to travel and spend time with their many wonderful friends in Waukegan.

She was a dedicated mother and grandmother who was the best playmate a grandchild could ask for.

Joanne participated in PEO, Waukegan Garden Club, Clara Book Club, the “Church Ladies”, and many bridge clubs. Her creativity as a seamstress, party planner, and creator of clever costumes is legendary.

Joanne is survived by her four children, Nancy Warner Stout, John David (Leslie Rosaen) Warner, Debra Warner (David) Lacey, and Jeffrey Grant (Denise) Warner; her grandchildren Joshua Warner Stout, Jonathan William Stout, Samuel Christopher Stout, John Harris (Jack) Warner, Grant Kimmel Warner, Samuel David Warner-May, Ashley Rosaen (Bobby) Staszak, and Allison Rosaen; her great grandchildren August Staszak, Oscar Staszak, and Lars Staszak; her nephews Eric (Barb) Funk and Shawn (Anne) Funk, along with their children Jessica & Eric, Jr., Rebekah & John Funk; and many other beloved relatives hailing from her Pennsylvania home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Joanne’s name to the Colorado chapter of Canine Companions for Independence, P.O. Box 61830, Colorado Springs, CO 80960 or CCI.org.

Family of Joanne Warner, 3515 East Lake Way, Centennial, CO 80121-3033.

The family wishes to thank Cindy and Valerie from Milwaukee House and Betsy and Jo from Gateway Hospice for their very special loving care.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Waukegan (122 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue) on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11:00am.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting allstatescremation.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.