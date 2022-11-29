Knox Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Medical Staff & Police Officers Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Knox man accused of threatening to kill medical staff and police officer is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 53-year-old Thomas Darby Thompson is scheduled for Tuesday, November 29, with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

He faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)



– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce, Misdemeanor 2– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physi Offense, Misdemeanor 3– Marijuana-Small Amt Personal Use, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, Knox Borough Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on South Main Street in Knox Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a male who was threatening to commit homicide.

An officer had spoken with a nurse, who provided information that Thomas Thompson made threats to kill a nurse and a doctor during an appointment. When asked what the specific threat was, the nurse responded with “I will kill you,” the complaint states.

It was learned that after Thompson’s appointment, he returned home and called the agency his appointment was with. During the phone call, Thompson was angry, and he again made threats towards the nurse and doctor, the complaint indicates.

Officers then received a call from a crisis employee who spoke with Thompson over the phone. They advised they received a call about this incident and started their protocol.

Officers then went to Thompson’s residence; he refused to open the door and would only speak through the door. During the conversation, he stated he would “kill officers,” take their guns, and “cause mayhem” at a medical facility, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Thompson made numerous threats to kill officers while they were outside his front door, and he told a specific officer that she is the one he would kill first.

Police spoke with neighbors across the hall of the apartment building and asked them to evacuate their residence for the duration of this incident for their safety.

Officers then made entry into the residence, and Thompson refused comply with orders, causing officers to deploy their tasers.

While on the floor and officers were attempting to handcuff Thompson, he refused to provide his arms to officers causing them to use force to place Thompson in handcuffs. Thompson was found to have a large meat fork in his right hand. Officers also found a steak knife under his body, according to a criminal complaint.

Thompson was arraigned at 7:00 p.m. on November 8 in front of Judge Heeter.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.