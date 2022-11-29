Police Arrest Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Victim With Shotgun in Crawford County

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have apprehended a Tionesta man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Crawford County on November 19.

(Photo courtesy of PA Crime Watch.)

According to PA Crime Watch, the Pennsylvania State Police arrested 29-year-old Matthew James Divido, of Tionesta, on Monday, November 28.

According to Corry-based State Police, Divido was involved in a shooting around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, in the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department parking lot in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County.

Police say the victim encountered Divido, who he knew. After a brief argument, Divido shot the victim in the right thigh area with a 20-gauge shotgun.

Divido then fled the scene in a white 2009 Ford Escape, traveling west towards State Route 408.

The victim was taken to UPMC Titusville by a private vehicle. He was then transported to UPMC Hamot for treatment of injuries and later released.

According to court documents, Divido faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes BI with Deadly Weapon, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

