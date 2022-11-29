 

Shippenville Man Escapes Injuries in Crash on Route 322

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man escaped injuries in an accident that occurred on Route 322 earlier this month.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 18.

Police say a 2012 Hyundai Elantra driven by 55-year-old Jin Kim, of Shippenville, was traveling east when the vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel and left the north side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a utility pole.

Kim was using a seat belt and was not injured.


