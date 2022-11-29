Shippenville Man Escapes Injuries in Crash on Route 322

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man escaped injuries in an accident that occurred on Route 322 earlier this month.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 18.

Police say a 2012 Hyundai Elantra driven by 55-year-old Jin Kim, of Shippenville, was traveling east when the vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel and left the north side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a utility pole.

Kim was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.