SPONSORED: Paint a Personalized Christmas Canvas at Deer Creek Winery on December 11

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery and local artist, Jodi Bennett, on December 11th to paint a personalized Christmas Canvas.
The painting event is scheduled for Sunday, December 11, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Tickets are just $40.00 and can be purchased at the winery or online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personalized-christmas-canvas-painting-with-local-artist-jodi-bennett-tickets-461973373797
A glass of wine, a charcuterie board to taste, and all the supplies to complete the personalized canvas project are included in the price.
As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection, a light cafe menu, and select craft beers from North Country Brewing.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit their website here.
