State Police Calls: Tionesta Man Charged As Result of Traffic Stop

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp carFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents: 

Tionesta Man Charged As Result of Traffic Stop

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Mercury Montego on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, November 19.

Police say the operator—a 48-year-old Tionesta man—was found to have a suspended license and had been convicted several times prior to this stop.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

Drug Possession in Jenks Township

PSP Marienville stopped a 2011 Honda Civic after observing several traffic violations around 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, along State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the operator was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

The arrestee is a 27-year-old Parker man.

The incident shall remain open with charges pending in Judge Miller’s office.

Marienville-based State Police released the above reports on Monday, November 28.


