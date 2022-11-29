Supik Allegedly Sends ‘Hit List’ of Five Officials to Local Authorities

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A former New Bethlehem man who is currently lodged in SCI Phoenix reportedly sent a “hit list” of five officials to the Chief Clarion County Detective and the Clarion County Deputy Warden.

Court documents indicate on November 18, 2022, Chief Clarion County Detective William Peck, IV, filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Joseph D. Supik, formerly of New Bethlehem and currently lodged in SCI Phoenix located in Collegeville, Montgomery County, Pa.

According to a criminal complaint, on November 14, 2022, upon his arrival for work at the Clarion Borough Police Department, Chief of Police and Chief Clarion County Detective William Peck, IV, received a letter in the mail addressed to him, William Peck, IV, Esq. 1400 East Main St., Clarion, Pa. 16214. The return address was from SCI Phoenix, Name Joseph D. Supik II, inmate #QB7219, postmarked November 7, 2022. Chief Peck opened the envelope which contained three pages of handwritten writing which he recognized the handwriting from numerous past letters as from Joseph D. Supik.

The first page contained the address of SCI Phoenix with an attached “my hit list” and named the following names:

1. Drew Welsh

2. Timothy Schill

3. Sara Seidle-Patton

4. William H. White

5. Patrick J. Schulte

According to the complaint, the second page was addressed to Dear Chief Peck and dated November 2, 2022. Part of the content of this page contains the following writing from Supik:

“I have a problem when it comes to the District Attorney Drew Welsh and Sara Seidle-Patton but there payday is coming to them one day soon I will make there day a living hell i new there would be problems with Sara Sentencing me now theres gonna be trouble. I am not gonna stop until she (expletive) six feet under ground, I have a list of people I am gonna torcher, 1) Timothy Schill 2) Judge William H. White 3) Drew Welsh 4) Sara Seidle Patton 5) Deputy Attorney General Patrick J. Schulte. I am gonna get them 1 by 1 and invite there family I will torcher them and bury them in a wooden pine box I hate those 5 (expletive). Seriously these people will suffer a long painful torcher until they are 6 feet underground. I will not stop until I have them all dead I am not playing around no more.”

On November 14, 2022, William Peck was contacted by Clarion County Deputy Warden David Sprankle. Sprankle received a similar letter from Supik postmarked November 7, 2022, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, part of the content of his letter is as follows:

“Give this to Chief Bill Peck and let him no I am not playing games neither that I mean business as well, I have a hit list the following people will be torchered and bured left under ground, Judge Timothy Schill, DA Drew Welsh, Judge Sara Seidle-Patton, Deputy Attorney General Patick J. Schulte. These 5 people will not be let alone they torchered me and my life now I am gonna return the favor. This is no threat it’s a promise”

The complaint states that on November 14, 2022, while at the Clarion County Jail, Warden Daniel Hornberger provided a letter that was addressed to an ex-employee of the jail from Supik, postmarked November 4, 2022.

The letter was personal in nature but on the back side of the letter was the following “You tell Judge Sarah Seidle she gonna be a dead (expletive),” according to the complaint.

Chief Peck contacted all five listed parties above that Supik threatened. Chief Peck believes that all five persons have been involved in criminal cases that Supik has been a criminal defendant, and his actions are the direct result of all five of them acting in an official capacity of a District Judge, Common Pleas Judge, District Attorney, and Deputy Attorney General, the complaint notes.

Peck asks the court to require Supik to answer the charges listed below:

– Retaliation Against Prosecutor or Judicial Official, Felony 2 (five counts)

– Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (five counts)

– Retaliation For Past Official Action, Misdemeanor 2 (five counts)

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been set.

February 7, 2022: Supik Sentenced for Threats Against Local Officials

In an article posted on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, on exploreClarion.com, Joseph Supik was sentenced on Monday, February 7, 2022, to a maximum of 11 years in state prison for threats that he made against local officials in eight separate cases.

Details of previous cases:

August 6, 2020

According to a criminal complaint, on August 6, 2020, Chief Detective William Peck, of the Clarion County Detectives, was notified that the office of District Judge Duane Quinn (District Court 18-3-01) had received a letter from Joseph Supik that contained threats against Judge Quinn.

The complaint states the letter was addressed directly to Judge Quinn and had a return address from Joseph Supik at SCI Benner in Bellefonte.

According to the complaint, the letter, which was dated July 31, 2020, contained expletive-laden threats, including Supik stating: “I see u I am bound to slap the oldness out of your (expletive).” Supik also specifically referenced a bail amount set in a previous case against him.

In the letter, Supik also reportedly made a statement about “6ft” with a downward arrow, and stated, “I got more training then you do in being a (expletive) dead Judge soon.”

The complaint notes research showed a pending criminal case was filed against Supik through Judge Quinn’s office in July 2020, which indicates the threats are a direct result of action taken by Judge Quinn in his official capacity.

Based on the investigation, the following charges were filed against Supik through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on September 4, 2020:

– Retaliation Against Prosecutor or Judicial Official, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

August 13, 2020

According to a second criminal complaint, on August 13, 2020, Chief Detective Peck was notified that the office of District Judge Duane Quinn had received another letter from Joseph Supik that contained threats against Judge Quinn.

The complaint states the letter was postmarked August 10, 2020, and was marked as inmate mail from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. It was addressed to Judge Quinn and had a return address from Joseph Supik at SCI Benner Township in Bellefonte.

According to the complaint, in the letter Supik made a direct threat to the judge, stating: “I will drop you with my military standard M16/M203 5.56 mm rd with a 40 MM grenade, wiping out everything around leaving no evidence to be found.”

In the letter, Supik also reportedly made a statement about “Taking your head and using it as a bowling ball.”

Research showed a pending criminal case was filed against Supik through Judge Quinn’s office in July 2020 which indicates the threats are a direct result of action taken by Judge Quinn in his official capacity, the complaint notes.

Based on the investigation, the following charges were filed against Supik through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on September 4, 2020:

– Retaliation Against Prosecutor or Judicial Official, Felony 2

– Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

August 10, 2020

According to a third criminal complaint, on August 10, 2020, the Clarion Borough Police Department received a letter addressed to Clarion Borough Chief of Police William Peck.

The complaint states the letter was postmarked August 7, 2020, and had a return address from Joseph Supik at SCI Benner Township in Bellefonte.

According to the complaint, the letter made reference to what occurred at a preliminary hearing against Supik in Clarion County Central Court on July 28, 2020, involving previous terroristic threats charges.

In the letter, Supik reportedly stated District Attorney Drew Welsh “(expletive) the wrong person.” Supik also reportedly stated he has a “torcher [sic] plan” and is going to “put him six feet under ground.”

He reportedly went into details about using materials such as tape, staples, a railgun, hammer, pegs, saran wrap, bubble wrap, and a “45 S&W ballistic round,” and said he would then “bury him underground.”

The complaint notes these threats were a direct result of a preliminary hearing District Attorney Welsh presented against Supik on July 28, 2020, while acting in his official capacity.

Based on the investigation, the following charges were filed against Supik through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on September 4, 2020:

– Retaliation Against Prosecutor or Judicial Official, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

August 13, 2020

According to a fourth criminal complaint, on August 13, 2020, Chief Detective Peck was notified that Warden Sprankle of Clarion County Corrections had received a letter at the jail from Joseph Supik which included a letter addressed to and making threats against Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh.

The complaint states the letter was postmarked August 10, 2020, and had a return address from Joseph Supik at SCI Benner Township in Bellefonte.

In the letter, Supik reportedly stated he was going to “end you(r) life,” while addressing the District Attorney, going on to say: “I ain’t going to only put you 6 ft. under but I am going to slowly torcher (sic) you bit by bit.”

Supik also reportedly made additional threats noting specific weapons and ammunition he would use and made a comment about one of the District Attorney’s family members.

These threats were a direct result of a preliminary hearing District Attorney Welsh presented against Supik on July 28 while acting in his official capacity, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, at the bottom of the letter, Supik also made a threat against an FBI agent from the Pittsburgh FBI office, threatening to have the Federal Building “dropped to the ground with 30 lbs of C4 plots.”

Based on the investigation, the following charges were filed against Supik through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on September 9, 2020:

– Retaliation Against Prosecutor or Judicial Official, Felony 2

– Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

August 27, 2020

According to a fifth criminal complaint, on August 27, 2020, Chief Detective Peck was notified that Warden Sprankle of Clarion County Corrections had received another letter at the jail from Joseph Supik which included a letter addressed to Chief Peck.

In the letter, Supik reportedly made additional threats against District Attorney Welsh, stating he would “pound him 60 feet into the hard deep soil ground.”

He went on to make more specific and graphic threats involving several weapons and explosives. He also reportedly threatened to “blow” the district attorney’s office with “30 lbs of C4 plots.”

This was the third letter received from Supik involving threats to the District Attorney in three weeks following a preliminary hearing District Attorney Welsh presented against Supik on July 28 while acting in his official capacity where the District Attorney refused to offer a plea to Supik other than him pleading guilty to the charges.

Based on the investigation, the following charges were filed against Supik through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on September 9, 2020:

– Retaliation Against Prosecutor or Judicial Official, Felony 2

– Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Court documents indicate Supik has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2009, with convictions ranging from harassment to theft.

RELATED:

Newbie Man Allegedly Punches Cop After Being Arrested for $5 Snow Shoveling Scam

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.