Units Dispatched to Crash on State Route 66

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in Paint Township on Tuesday morning.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 9:31 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, for a two-vehicle crash along State Route 66, near Oakwood Lane, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Clarion-based State Police, Shippenville-Elk Ambulance Service, and Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 10:41 a.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

