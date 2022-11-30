Bryan E. Lineman, 62, of McPherson Road, died on November 25, 2022, at his residence.

Born on July 23, 1960, in Oil City, he was the son of Mary K. Flockerzi McFadden and the late Phillip E. Lineman.

Bryan graduated Cranberry High School in 1977.

He loved his motorcycles, classic cars, and the outdoors.

He ran the family business in welding and steel fabrication, Lineman and Sons, for over 30 years.

He was well known and loved by his friends and the community.

Mr. Lineman married the former Niama Majid on May 2, 2022, who survives.

Bryan is also survived by his mother, Mary K. Flockerzi McFadden and her significant other, Garry Wilson, of Oil City; his son Russell Lineman and wife Emily of Oil City; a daughter Megan Petraska and her husband Andy of Euclid, OH; stepson James Hoffman and his wife Annice of Erie; stepson Michael Hoffman of Oil City; stepdaughter Nicole Morris and her husband Marcus of Oil City; Stepdaughter Amy Hutson and her husband of AZ; and stepson Jonathan Staub and his wife of NC.

In addition, surviving are numerous grandchildren, Michael, Elsa, and Simon Hoffman of Erie; Landon and Findley Hoffman of Oil City; Mackena and Ryland Morris of Oil City; Adeline Ann Petraska of Euclid, OH; and additional grandchildren in NC and AZ.

Preceding Bryan in death was his father, Phillip E. Lineman, and his wife Renee Lineman.

Friends and family may gather at the Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday, December 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Everyone is invited to the Pinegrove Township Fire Hall after the service for a time of sharing memories, food, and gathering.

If you are unable to make the memorial service, the Pinegrove Township Fire Hall will be ready at noon for those who wish to go directly there.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions made be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

