Wednesday, November 30, 2022 @ 12:11 AM
TodayRain showers before 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Temperature rising to near 49 by 11am, then falling to around 36 during the remainder of the day. Southeast wind 15 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
TonightA slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
ThursdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 47. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Friday NightShowers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
SaturdayShowers, mainly before 2pm. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday NightA chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Sunday NightA chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
MondayA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday NightShowers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
TuesdayShowers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
