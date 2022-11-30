Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Rib Roast

Treat your family to tender slices of standing rib roast or use the seasoning blend on a different beef roast for a hearty, delicious main dish!

Ingredients

3 teaspoons lemon-pepper seasoning

3 teaspoons paprika



1-1/2 teaspoons garlic salt1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper1 bone-in beef rib roast (6 to 7 pounds)2 cups beef stock

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. In a small bowl, mix the first 5 ingredients. Place roast in a roasting pan, fat side up; rub with seasoning mixture.

-Roast 2-1/4 to 2-3/4 hours or until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°). Remove roast from oven; tent with foil. Let stand 15 minutes before carving.

-Meanwhile, pour drippings and loosened browned bits from the roasting pan into a small saucepan. Skim fat. Add beef stock to drippings; bring to a boil. Serve with roast.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

