Clarion Man Accused of Repeatedly Punching Woman; Smashing Items in Home With Baseball Bat

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was arrested after police say he punched a woman multiple times during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Thomas Eugene McIlvaine in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 21.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police Officers responded to a residence on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Borough around 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, November 20, for a report of a domestic situation.

Police arrived on the scene and found the caller and victim, who was bleeding from her nostrils and from the bridge of her nose. She also had “a lot of swelling” and a black-and-blue mark forming under her left eye, the complaint notes.

The victim told police that Thomas McIlvaine assaulted her. She explained they were all drinking, and McIlvaine started to become agitated, the complaint states.

The victim stated they were in the bedroom when McIlvaine struck her in the face multiple times with his fists, according to the complaint.

McIlvaine then said “something about going back to jail,” and was very upset. He then reportedly grabbed a baseball bat and broke several items in the living room before fleeing the residence, the complaint states.

Shortly afterward, borough officers arrived at McIlvaine’s apartment located on South 5th Avenue in Clarion. He had blood on his hands, head, arms, and legs when police took him into custody, according to the complaint.

McIlvaine was also visibly intoxicated, had glassy bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet, and admitted to drinking, the complaint states.

He was arraigned at 4:00 a.m. on November 20 on the following charges in front of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct, Summary

He is currently free after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, December 6, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.