 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

David A. Altman

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 @ 08:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-5NuWf3u3rtDavid A. Altman, 71, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his children.

He was born on Nov. 5, 1951 in Knox, PA, the son of Martha (Claypool) and Charles Altman, Sr.

David was a member of the VFW Post # 7132. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his Harley.

He loved hunting, especially bear hunting with his boys.

He enjoyed shooting pool and spending time with his family.

David loved the holidays, especially holiday dinners.

He looked forward to teasing and tormenting his grandchildren.

He will be lovingly remembered for moaning and groaning.

His memory will be cherished by his sons, Jamie D. Altman and wife, Dana and Brian D. Altman all of Knox; his daughters, Jennifer L. Smith and husband, Don of Round Lake, IL, Amber M. Altman of New Bethlehem, and Ashley N. Fox and companion, Shannon Cook Climax, PA; and his grandchildren, Cody, Brendan, Devan, Isabella, Brian Jr., Brock, Alex, De-Angelo, John II, Mahala, Georgia, Draven and Cooper; and four great-grandchildren. David is also survived by his brothers, Miles Altman and wife, Patti of Flagstaff, AZ, William Altman of Maryland, Derek Altman and wife Amanda of St. Petersburg, and Mark Altman and wife, Beverly of Sligo; a sister, Sheryl Donaldson of Sligo and numerous nieces and nephews

David was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Altman, Jr.; and a grandchild, Cameron.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting bauerfuneral.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.