David A. Altman, 71, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his children.

He was born on Nov. 5, 1951 in Knox, PA, the son of Martha (Claypool) and Charles Altman, Sr.

David was a member of the VFW Post # 7132. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his Harley.

He loved hunting, especially bear hunting with his boys.

He enjoyed shooting pool and spending time with his family.

David loved the holidays, especially holiday dinners.

He looked forward to teasing and tormenting his grandchildren.

He will be lovingly remembered for moaning and groaning.

His memory will be cherished by his sons, Jamie D. Altman and wife, Dana and Brian D. Altman all of Knox; his daughters, Jennifer L. Smith and husband, Don of Round Lake, IL, Amber M. Altman of New Bethlehem, and Ashley N. Fox and companion, Shannon Cook Climax, PA; and his grandchildren, Cody, Brendan, Devan, Isabella, Brian Jr., Brock, Alex, De-Angelo, John II, Mahala, Georgia, Draven and Cooper; and four great-grandchildren. David is also survived by his brothers, Miles Altman and wife, Patti of Flagstaff, AZ, William Altman of Maryland, Derek Altman and wife Amanda of St. Petersburg, and Mark Altman and wife, Beverly of Sligo; a sister, Sheryl Donaldson of Sligo and numerous nieces and nephews

David was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Altman, Jr.; and a grandchild, Cameron.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

