Featured Local Job: Drug and Alcohol Counselor/ Assistants

Abraxas I is currently hiring Drug & Alcohol Counselors or Counselor Assistants to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Attention Addiction Counselors, Substance Abuse Counselors, Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselors (CADC), Prevention Specialists

In this role, you will directly assist youth in developing a strategy for recovery to support a clean and sober lifestyle and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

To Apply: Text ADC to 412-912-2012

Drug and Alcohol Counselors: Earn From $18.48 – $26.51 per hour

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistants: Call and ask about the wage for Counselor Assistants. Also, Counselor Assistants promote to Drug and Alcohol Counselors after 1 year of experience is acquired.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students. *

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus*

Shift: Varies – both Day (7 am -3 pm) and Evening (3 pm – 11 pm)

Give them a Call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!



