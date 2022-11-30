Featured local Job: Office Manager

American Precast Industries, LLC, a manufacturer of precast concrete products in Clarion, PA, currently has an opening for an Office Manager.

Job ID: 2022-1122

Job Type: Full Time

Education: High school or equivalent (Required)



Company Overview:

American Precast Industries, LLC is a manufacturer of precast concrete products in Clarion, PA. Their current products range from pole bases to large retainage wall blocks. They are a fast-growing organization and looking for an individual who will be responsible for the general operation of their office.

Job Description Summary:

Opening for a full-time Office Manager to join a highly successful and motivated team. Duties will involve greeting visitors, answering incoming phone calls, purchasing raw materials and office supplies, taking proper inventory, and processing accounts payable and receivable. You will also be required to produce management-level reports. A successful hire will need to have prior experience in office administration and be proficient in Microsoft Office applications such as Word and Excel. Experience with QuickBooks is preferred.

Job Responsibilities:

Oversee general office operation

Purchase office supplies and raw materials needed in manufacturing our products

Oversee inventory and reorder materials in a timely manner

Create weekly accounting reports and present to upper management

Report office progress to senior management and work with them to improve office operations and procedures

Enter accounts payable into QuickBooks and process payments in a timely manner

Invoice customers and process accounts receivable in a timely manner

Add upcoming deliveries to the company calendar and create bills of lading to distribute to staff

Process payroll on a weekly basis

Collect mail on a daily basis and distribute accordingly

Help maintain the overall organization of the office and production facility

Other responsibilities may be assigned by upper management as needed

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Experience in office administration and knowledge of the responsibilities, systems, and procedures

Proficiency in MS Office including Excel, Outlook, and Word

Hands-on experience with office machines (e.g., fax machines and printers)

Familiarity with email scheduling tools such as Outlook Calendar

Excellent time management skills and ability to multi-task and prioritize work

Attention to detail and problem-solving skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

High School degree; additional qualification as an Administrative Assistant or Secretary will be a plus

Benefits offered:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Vision Insurance

Major holidays observed

Benefit Conditions:

Waiting period may apply

Schedule:

8-hour shift (8 am – 4:30 pm)

Monday to Friday

Pay Frequency – Bi-Weekly

American Precast Industries, LLC, does not discriminate in employment opportunities or practices on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. They are always looking for the best, most qualified people to join their team.

*Experience is a plus, but not required. They will train candidates.

*Growth opportunities based on job performance.

Qualified applicants are subject to pre-employment drug testing, physical, and background check upon receipt of conditional job offer.

Please send job application to Tom McConnell, Sales Director, [email protected] or contact at (814) 316-2754.

