Gladys M. Thomas, 98, of Punxsutawney, went to her heavenly home on Sunday November 27, 2022 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

She was born July 27, 1924 to Ambrose R. and Marguerite (Wooley) Nichols on Maple Avenue in Punxsutawney.

Gladys married Robert G. Miller July 29th, 1950. He passed away in 1978.

She married Jacob Dale Thomas in 1993, who preceded her in death in 1998.

Gladys graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School and went on to work for Sylvania in Lock Haven.

After her father was killed in an accident, she returned home to care for and support her mother, brother and sister.

She went to work at Sylvania in Brookville. Later she worked at Rola Jensen and at the Punxsutawney Area High School cafeteria.

She also worked in the Punxsutawney area schools in the libraries as well as at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library.

Gladys loved he Lord and her church.

She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney, serving as a trustee, Sunday school teacher, and past president of the United Methodist Women.

She was a member of Lydia Circle and a former board member of the Salvation Army.

She is survived by her children: Keith R. Miller (Anne) of Treasure Lake, Diane M. Kerr (Kevin) of Brockway, Brian E. Miller (Karen) of Columbia; and her step-children: Loretta Kennedy (Herbert) of Home and Elaine Newton (Thomas) of Indiana.

Also surviving are her eight grandchildren: Greg Miller of Treasure Lake, Andrew Miller of Windber, Scott (Katie) Kerr of Brockport, Steve Kerr of Brockway, Nicole (Nicholas) Carroll of Shippenville, Joshua (Dakota) Miller of Carlisle, Matthew (Marianna) Miller of York and Linley Miller of Columbia; three step-grandchildren: Tim Kennedy, Russ Kennedy and Andy Newton.

She had seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Gladys was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert G. Miller in 1978, her second husband, Jacob D. Thomas in 1998, a brother Mervin E. Nichols and a sister Pauline Herzog.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 4:00 -7:00 PM at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767 and also on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church, 301 West Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

Interment will follow at Mahoning Union Cemetery, Marchand.

Memorial donations may be made to the Punxsutawney Memorial Library, 301 East Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or to the Punxsutawney First United Methodist Church, 301 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA, 15767.

To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

