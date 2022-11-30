Jean’s Tailor Shop Opens in 800 Center

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Jean Ryan brings 45 years of experience as a professional tailor to her new shop at the 800 Center in Clarion located next to Serenity Spa & Tanning Salon.

(Pictured above: Jean Ryan at work at Jean’s Tailor Shop at the 800 Center.)

Jean’s Taylor Shop offers expert alterations of pants and trousers, suits and blazers, jackets and overcoats, and shirts and dresses.

“It has pretty much been my life, and my focus for most of my life,” Ryan explained.

Her experiences range from 11 years as a professional tailor from 1981 to 1992 with Brooks Brothers in downtown Pittsburgh to the Clarion area and everywhere in between.

While she wasn’t born in Clarion, 66-year-old Jean Ryan has been coming here since she was eight years old. She always had family here. Her father had a property that turned what was a hunting camp into a summer home she remembers spending every weekend at Cook Forest.

She bought a house in Fisher 21 years ago.

“My motto is ‘Clothes that Fit’ because I help people with their clothes to get them to fit properly, and see people that are hard to fit,” said Ryan. “These are my best customers.”

“A tailor fits your clothes, saves your measurements, alters clothing precisely with a factory finish, including a light press and the clothing is ready to wear,” Jean noted.

The road to a career as a seamstress and tailor started for Jean when she was 17 and working part-time as a secretary for a hospital on weekends while still in high school. She took an extra job for just a few days a week at Charles Men’s Store in Ambridge, and it turned out to be a little more exciting than working in an office. She already knew how to alter pants, so she was hired at a men’s clothing store part-time that developed into full-time.

Following a few years at JC Penney, Jean’s career took a step up with Brooks Brothers in downtown Pittsburgh.

“I started in men’s clothing, and that was what I pretty much specialized in, so I worked for eight years as a seamstress, and then I became a tailor. You have to do that in men’s clothing to move up in your career. I joined the union in Pittsburgh and worked at Brooks Brothers in my first job as a tailor.

“Brooks Brothers was a closed shop and you had to join the union. There were 25 people in that shop and that’s how I learned about the business. I was assistant manager after six months, so I had to do every job on the bench to become a tailor.

“I had some good old-fashioned Italian tailors who let me look over their shoulders because they don’t train you. That’s why it took eight years to learn. That is really what trained me to do something on my own.”

She opened her tailor shop in Zelienople in 1997 where she also did contract work for 10 years. She was also a tailor for Burberry at Ross Park Mall for eight years, Hutchinson Dry Cleaners in Butler for eight years, and Nordstrom at Ross Park Mall for 2 1/2 years.

In addition, Jean was a tailor at Crooks Clothing for three years and had Jean’s Tailor Shop on 5th Avenue in Clarion for six years.

“I realized I could be really busy anywhere, and 22 recessions later, I’m still around, and I’m still doing work. For the last eight years, I did contract work in Butler and Allegheny County, so I used to commute a lot twice a week.

“I’m just glad to have my own business storefront again and, to tell you the truth, I missed seeing customers. I like that personal one-on-one of dealing with the customer directly myself.”

For now, Jean is the only employee, but that could change.

“I’ve had employees before, and if I’m busy enough, I would be glad to hire some people again.”

Store hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday to 2:00 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment.

