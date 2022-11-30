Michael Patton Advising: Virtual Healthcare Is Here to Stay
The use of telehealth skyrocketed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of remote office visits and outpatient services 78 times higher in April 2020 than in February 2020. Usage has stabilized since that extraordinary rise, but as of early 2021 remained 38 times higher than the pre-pandemic level.1
More recent data indicates that remote health care is here to stay. In August 2022, more than one out of five adults said they had an appointment with a health professional over video or phone during the previous four weeks.2
Remote Access
Telehealth encompasses a broad range of remote services including virtual office visits (also called telemedicine), remote patient monitoring, patient-physician communication through secure emails and websites, and online physician-to-physician consultation. Patients have immediate access to advice and treatment any time of the day or night, while avoiding unnecessary and costly emergency room visits. But telehealth is not only for emergency or off-hours situations; it also can be a more convenient and cost-effective way to get medical care that might normally be handled in a doctor’s office.
