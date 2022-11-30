SPONSORED: Great Deals Happening at Clarion Ford on New 2022 Ford Models
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) –The weather is cooler but the deals are heating up at Clarion Ford!
Take advantage of 1.9% financing on several new models or get 0.9% financing on New Ford Edge and Ford Explorer.
Clarion Ford makes it easy to order your car or truck just the way you want it. Stop in and they will show you how!
Get 2.9% Financing on New 2022 Ford F-150 Models.
Get 0.9% Financing a New 2022 Ford Edge SE AWD.
Get 0.9% Financing for 36 months on Na ew 2022 Ford Explorer.
Shop out of the weather in their giant climate-controlled showroom, and the dealership may buy your car even if you don’t buy theirs.
Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.
Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”
