 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Great Deals Happening at Clarion Ford on New 2022 Ford Models

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) –The weather is cooler but the deals are heating up at Clarion Ford!

Take advantage of 1.9% financing on several new models or get 0.9% financing on New Ford Edge and Ford Explorer.

Clarion Ford makes it easy to order your car or truck just the way you want it. Stop in and they will show you how!

Get 2.9% Financing on New 2022 Ford F-150 Models.

image003(38)

Get 0.9% Financing a New 2022 Ford Edge SE AWD.
image001(47)

Get 0.9% Financing for 36 months on Na ew 2022 Ford Explorer.
image002(37)

Shop out of the weather in their giant climate-controlled showroom, and the dealership may buy your car even if you don’t buy theirs.

Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

Clarion Ford 970x90


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.