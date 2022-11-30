State Police Calls: Scammer Opens Credit Card in Victim’s Name in Eldred Township

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Identity Theft in Eldred Township

Marienville-based State Police received a report of identity theft in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say it was determined that an unknown individual opened a credit card using the victim’s information.

The investigation is ongoing.

The victim is a 71-year-old Brookville woman.

Area Man Accused of Shoving Man, Grabbing Woman During Domestic Dispute

According to Kittanning-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Crumm Road in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County, around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, for a reported physical domestic altercation.

Police say the actor, identified as 24-year-old Dylan Scott Mergen, of Cowansville, fled the scene prior to PSP arrival.

According to police, a known 49-year-old male victim related he was shoved by Mergen. The victim reported he fell but was not injured from the incident.

Additionally, a known 22-year-old female victim told police she was “physically grabbed” by Mergen. She reported no injuries.

Court documents indicate Mergen faces two summary counts of Harassment/Physical Contact.

Court officials are awaiting a plea from Mergen, according to court documents.

