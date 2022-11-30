Police Release Additional Details on Apprehension of Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Victim With Shotgun in Crawford County

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details regarding the apprehension a Tionesta man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Crawford County on November 19.

According to a release issued by Meadville-based State Police on Tuesday, November 29, a general location for 29-year-old Matthew James Divido, of Tionesta, was determined through investigatory tools around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28.

Police say a stationary patrol was set up in the area in the City of Titusville, where Divido was believed to be.

While waiting for additional investigatory information, Divido was spotted walking.

Troopers contacted Divido, and he was taken into custody without incident.

According to court documents, Divido was arraigned at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, on the following charges in front of District Judge Lincoln S. Zilhaver:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes BI with Deadly Weapon, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Crawford County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, December 13, at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Amy L. Nichols presiding.

Details of the case:

According to Corry-based State Police, Divido was involved in a shooting around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, in the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department parking lot in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County.

Police say the victim encountered Divido, who he knew.

The victim told investigators that he was meeting someone at the fire department and was surprised to see Divido exit the passenger seat with a shotgun.

After a brief argument, Divido shot the victim at close range in the upper right thigh area with a 20-gauge shotgun.

Divido then fled the scene in a white 2009 Ford Escape, traveling west toward State Route 408.

The victim was taken to UPMC Titusville by a private vehicle. He was then transported to UPMC Hamot for treatment of injuries and later released.

A BOLO (be on the lookout) for Divido and the vehicle were sent. An arrest warrant for Divido was obtained after conferring with the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office. Information was received on a location of the suspect vehicle; it was located and seized.

