Wilhelmina Maria Messmer, 81, of Maple Valley, WA, passed away on Saturday November 19th, 2022 at MultiCare Medical Center in Auburn, WA.

Wilhelmina was born in Sambir, Ukraine in 1941 to the late Paul and Olga Fylypiw.

Fleeing Ukraine during the Second World War, Wilma and family moved through Europe and to the United States by 1950.

They settled in Detroit, Michigan, where Wilma graduated from John J. Pershing High School in 1959.

She earned a B.S. from Wayne State University School of Pharmacy in 1963, and a Ph.D. in Pharmacognosy in 1972 from The University of Pittsburgh.

Wilma’s greatest passions were discovered in graduate school, where she fell in love with teaching and her husband James.

She served as an Associate Professor of Chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville, teaching for 34 years alongside her husband before they retired to the Seattle area to be near their children.

Wilma was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church in Black Diamond, WA.

Wilma is survived by her husband James Messmer of 55 years; two children: Paul (Jaimi) of Issaquah, WA and William (Emily) of Woodinville, WA; four grandchildren: Ayla, Aidan, Kirsten, and Evan; two cousins Nadia Andrews and Christine Lindon.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting https://www.edline-yahn.com.

