Police: Man Charged With Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute Claims She ‘Gave Herself All the Injuries’

Thursday, December 1, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 47-year-old man charged with assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Elk County early Monday morning claims she “gave herself all of the injuries.”

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Jeffrey James Carr, of Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday, November 28, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched to a residence in Elk Township, Clarion County, for an active domestic altercation around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28.

Upon arrival, troopers located the victim outside of the residence with marks on her face and a swollen lip, the complaint states.

The victim related she was punched twice and thrown to the ground by Jeffrey James Carr, the complaint indicates.

Carr told police that the victim “gave herself all the injuries and he never touched her,” according to the complaint.

He was arraigned on the following charges at 3:00 a.m. on November 28 in front of Judge Heeter.

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on a $5,000.00 surety bond.

A preliminary hearing is slated for Tuesday, December 6, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding. 


