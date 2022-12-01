7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayScattered flurries before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
TonightMostly clear, with a low around 22. Calm wind.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 47. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday NightShowers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
SaturdayShowers, mainly before 1pm. High near 52. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 21.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 37.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 23.
MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Monday NightRain showers, snow showers, and sleet likely before 3am, then freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with rain between 3am and 4am, then rain showers likely after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
TuesdayShowers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday NightA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 37.
