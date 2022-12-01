Betty S. Weaver, age 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022, at Oakwood Heights Nursing Home.

Born on February 19, 1926, in Franklin, she was a daughter to the late Lee Shingledecker and Claire Gilliland Shingledecker.

Betty was the valedictorian of Rocky Grove High School upon her graduation.

She went on to work at the Joy Manufacturing Company for a time before meeting her future husband, Harry J. Weaver.

On May 2, 1947, she married Harry J. Weaver.

They shared 61 years of marriage together, before Harry’s death on February 17, 2008.

She was a member of Seneca United Methodist Church.

Betty was active in church and served as an officer in the local Christian Woman’s Club.

She taught for several years with Child Evangelism and on the local television program.

She loved the Lord and was grateful daily for the wonderful life she had.

Surviving are two daughters: Carol Parent and her husband Mike of Rockville, MD, and Connie Wile and husband Mike of Seneca; one son: Rick Weaver of Oil City; seven grandchildren: Christopher Graham and his wife Kelly of Waynesville, OH, Jessica Byrne and her husband Mike of South Lake, TX, Kristen Key and her husband James of Brookeville, MD, Quinn Vogt and her husband Aaron of Brighton, MI, Jenny Peters and her husband Matt of Brookeville, MD, Kylie Harris and her husband Nathan of Warren, and Erin Jacoby and her husband Brandon of Cranberry; and twenty great grandchildren, with one on the way in February.

Also surviving is a sister-in-law Gerry Stivanson of Oil City, and a grand daughter-in-law Nicole Graham of Meadville.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Harry, preceding Betty in death is a stepbrother, Bill Wheeling.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Seneca United Methodist Church.

There will be an hour of visitation before the service.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, CNAs, and staff of Oakwood Heights Nursing Home for the loving care they gave to Betty during her 12 year stay there.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Oakwood Heights Nursing Home, 10 Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City, PA 16301 or to a ministry of one’s choice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.