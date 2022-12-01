 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Holiday Cutout Cookies

Thursday, December 1, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The only limit to these fun cutouts is your cookie-cutter collection and your imagination!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
1 cup shortening

3 cups sugar
4 large eggs, room temperature
6 tablespoons evaporated milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 teaspoons almond extract
6 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt

Frosting:
3 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 to 6 tablespoons half-and-half cream
Food coloring of your choice, optional
Assorted sprinkles

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter, shortening, and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, milk, and extracts. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Divide dough into four portions. Shape each into a disk; wrap it in plastic. Refrigerate, covered, overnight, or until firm enough to roll.

-Preheat oven to 400°. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut with floured 3-in. holiday cookie cutters. Place 1 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets.

-Bake until edges are lightly brown, 5-7 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-In a large bowl, beat confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, and enough cream to reach a spreading consistency. If desired, beat in food coloring. Frost and decorate cookies as desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


