Dennis Myron Lucas, 75, passed away at Brookville’s Laurelbrook Nursing Home on November 26th, 2022.

Born January 11, 1947, to Myron (Curly) and Edna (Black) Lucas and raised in the Lucas Family home at New Bethlehem Tile Company farm.

He had lived in New Bethlehem area all his life.

He was a 1965 graduate of Redbank Valley High School where he excelled in both football and Track and Field.

Denny was also a gifted singer who participated in choir and was selected to the Clarion County Choir.

His work career included employment at Dolby Blasting which became Clarion Explosives and later at BiLo Supermarket in Clarion where he served as manager of the Seafood Department.

His passions were football, hunting and fishing but his greatest joy was simply being with people.

He was an avid member of the Knight Cruisers Car Club where he showed his prized Corvette and a member of the Redbank Valley Historical Society.

He attended the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

Survived by his son, Brian Lucas, daughter, Licia Lucas-Pfadt (Chris), and their mother Coni Kifer; Grandchildren: Tessia Spangler (Dylan), Zane Lucas, Kilah Pfadt and Aidan Pfadt; Great Grandchildren: Easton and Lincoln Spangler.

He is also survived by his younger brother, Doyle Lucas (Susan Bish) and their daughter Maggie Lucas.

A private Celebration of Life will be arranged in the future when family are able to travel.

If you would like to be included, please text Licia at 406-579-1716.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Redbank Valley Historical Society (814) 221-6225 in his memory.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.