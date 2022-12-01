Driver Injured As Semi Slams into Emlenton Bridge

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 51-year-old man was injured after his tractor-trailer struck the Emlenton Bridge on Monday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:19 p.m. on Monday, November 28, on Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by 51-year-old Edward Diaz, of Katy, Texas, was traveling westbound when the vehicle struck the bridge abutment at the beginning of the Emlenton Bridge on the right side of the roadway.

Diaz was using a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

The tractor-trailer sustained disabling damage.

According to police, Diaz was charged with a traffic violation.

Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, and PennDOT assisted at the scene.

