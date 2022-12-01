Featured Local Job: Multiple Openings at KGC Federal Credit Union

KGC Credit Union is seeking qualified candidates to fill open positions at their Knox office.

Candidates should have leadership qualities, financial institution knowledge, business computer skills, and/or a bookkeeping background.

Being able to multitask and perform necessary functions to meet their membership needs is a plus.

Possibility of multiple open positions.

Please respond with your resume and cover letter along with salary expectations to:

KGC Jobs

PO Box 817

Knox PA 16232

