Featured Local Job: Part-time Membership Representative/Receptionist

The Clarion County YMCA currently has an opening for a part-time Membership Representative.

Candidates should have a flexible schedule to work daytime shift, evening, and/or weekend shifts as needed. The position is up to 29 hours a week.

The YMCA is seeking a mature, responsible adult (18+) to fill this position. Job duties include greeting members, selling memberships, accepting payments, registering participants for programs, answering phones, working with the public, working with other staff and YMCA leaders, directing questions to the appropriate staff, and handling questions and concerns with maturity. Preference is given to those with customer service experience.

Applicants must have the ability to work day/evening shifts as needed and operate a computer and software with ease. Competitive pay and raises based on performance. Family work environment, free adult YMCA membership, employer-paid retirement plan after two years of work*. *When the hourly requirement is met.

Apply within to Anna Matthews, Membership Director, Scenic Rivers YMCA or email application materials to Anna at [email protected]

The YMCA is an equal opportunity employer.

