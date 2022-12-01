Fore Factory Golf Opening Soon in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Fore Factory Golf has announced an indoor golf simulation experience that will be opening in Clarion in January.

Business partners Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser like to golf. The problem with an outdoor hobby like golf in Western Pennsylvania is that, during the winter time, there’s a shortage of light and warmth. The solution, they say, is to either head south during the winter or use a golf simulator. They have chosen the latter and are betting there are other like-minded golfers in the area who wouldn’t mind paying to keep in practice.

Fore Factory Golf is currently under construction. Cyphert and Kiser are spending their evenings and weekends getting their shop located at 849 Main Street ready for a January opening.





“We want to offer something for the regular golfer, but we also want to cater to the community to just give them something to do,” Cyphert explains. “A skating rink is not just for skaters, and a bowling alley isn’t just for bowlers. We want to have a place where the avid golfer can come in and get their swings in all year, but we also want a place where family and friends can come in and have fun.”

“It’s like a hybrid of entertainment and sport,” Kiser adds. “The technology is advanced enough for an actual golfer to come in and work on their game.”

According to the National Golf Foundation, about eight percent of the nation’s population, or about 26 million Americans, enjoy the sport. But, the foundation says, those numbers are shrinking. The market size for golf simulators, though, either for practice or leisure, continues to grow. Straits Research says the market is expected to reach $3.38B by 2030.

In a simulator, players stand on a grass-like pad and hit real golf balls with real clubs into a virtual fairway. The simulators use projectors, cameras, and an industrial-grade screen—one that can take a beating from thousands of golf balls and still look good–to give the player a lifelike experience.

The software the pair selected for their two simulators is called GSPro. According to the software maker’s website, GSPro is “next-generation golf simulation software” with 4k graphics and ultra-realistic ball physics.

“On average, it takes one golfer an hour to play 18 holes,” Cyphert says.

The game is much faster than on a traditional course because you don’t spend any time walking from shot to shot. Players also have the choice to not play a course at all, opting instead for a driving range.

Players will be able to bring their own clubs and balls, or they can rent them from Fore Factory.

For Cyphert and Kiser, this is a side business with the benefit of giving themselves a place to hit the links in the evening time. Cyphert is a physical therapist during the day. Kiser is the controller for a small business holding company.

“Chad and I play on the same scramble team all the time,” Cyphert explains. “We’ve played a few of these in the winter, and we’ve thought this is nice to be able to do year around. And, the idea just blossomed from there.”

“We’re not trying to steal the business of actual golf courses,” Kiser adds. “We’re just trying to fill in the gaps.”

According to their website forefactorygolf.com, pricing for use of the simulators will start at $15.00 for one person for a half an hour. Pricing per person per hour goes down the larger your group.

