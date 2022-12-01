Golden Eagles’ London Fuller Named AVCA Third Team All-American; Cassidy Snider Earns All-America Honorable Mention

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced their 2022 All-America teams on Wednesday, with a pair of Golden Eagles represented among the nation’s elite.

London Fuller (Baltimore, Md., Baltimore Polytechnic) was named a Third Team All-American while Cassidy Snider (Harmonsburg, Pa., Conneaut Area) earned All-America Honorable Mention honors.

Fuller is the first player in program history to make one of the top three AVCA All-America teams, which consists of 42 total players. Though the Golden Eagles have had a number of All-America Honorable Mentions in the past – including Fuller herself, in 2021 – they have never before had an AVCA All-American.

The Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) is anticipated to release their All-American teams on Thursday, December 1.

Fuller was the consensus Atlantic Region Player of the Year, earning the honor both from the AVCA as well as the D2CCA, after leading the Golden Eagles to their first NCAA Atlantic Region final since the 2010 season. The 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Athlete of the Year and member of the Atlantic Regional All-Tournament team, Fuller ranks ninth in the nation in assists per set and set the Golden Eagles to fourth in the nation in kills at 14.37 per set. The Clarion offense also ranks 17th in the nation in attack percentage at .258, their best attack team attack percentage since 2004.

Fuller finished the year with 16 double-doubles and set two other players – Snider and Julia Piccolino – to D2CCA and AVCA honors. She was a 2021 AVCA Honorable Mention All-America, the 2021 PSAC Tournament MVP and a First Team All-PSAC West selection.

Snider is now a two-time AVCA All-America Honorable Mention, having also earned the honor at the conclusion of the 2021 season. She battled through injuries in the early part of the season to finish as one of the top offensive options in the conference and the region, leading Clarion with a 4.04 kills per set average, and her total of 372 kills put her second on the team behind Piccolino. A D2CCA Second Team All-Region pick, Snider earned her way onto the Atlantic Regional All-Tournament team and was a First Team All-PSAC pick as well.

The sophomore outside hitter finished the year 19th in the nation in kills per set, and she also logged nine double-doubles on the year. Snider was the 2021 PSAC West Rookie of the Year and an AVCA Honorable Mention All-America.

